Soft knits and functional, sustainable materials were the focus for fall 2018 textiles at Texworld. The newest collections were shown at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from July 17 to 19, which was colocated with Apparel Sourcing USA, Avanprint USA and Home Textiles Sourcing.

Texworld integrated fall textile trends, sustainability and technology into a succinct three-day event. What emerged was a lean toward textiles suitable for "lounge leisure," a penchant for eco-friendly materials such as Tencel and Modal and the latest innovations in textile software and printing technologies.