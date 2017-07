Texworld USA's return to New York City this week highlights the event as a key platform for designers, fabric buyers, merchandisers and sourcing professionals to meet directly with international textile manufacturers.

For this year’s show at the Jacob Javits Center, Texworld USA will be co-located with Apparel Sourcing USA, Avantprint USA and Home Textiles sourcing. Avantprint USA will debut as Messe Frankfurt's newest digital textile printing focused show. The objective is to provide resources for the entire supply chain via sourcing fabrics, trims and accessories from Textworld USA; manufacturing capabilities from Apparel Sourcing, and printing technology and innovations from Avantprint USA.