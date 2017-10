Stella McCartney's fall advertising campaign filmed at a Scottish landfill is a statement about waste and consumption and highlights the designer's commitment to the environment. It should come as no surprise, then, that McCartney is one of the first designers to embrace consignment. While most luxury brands have ignored the sector, McCartney is entering into a strategic relationship with online luxury resale site The Real Real.More than half of McCartney's women’s collection is made from sustainable materials, and the brand is vegetarian. McCartney last year produced its first environmental profit and loss account, which placed a monetary value on the impact of its sourcing.

The Real Real founder and chief executive officer Julie Wainwright, said more than 80 billion pieces of clothing are produced worldwide each year, with 75 percent ending up in landfills. "We're using up the planet’s resources at a rate that's truly unsustainable," she said.

"Stella McCartney has made a firm commitment to taking responsibility for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment," Wainwright added. "The brand is embracing a new business model that will transform how clothes are produced, sold, shared, repaired and reused. Some of the most important actions that companies can take to reduce environmental impact is to design products that are built to last and promote the extended use of those items."