Balenciaga is the next Gucci, backpacks are the new "It" bags, synthetics are making a comeback, and flats and sneakers are trending over heels.

Those are some of the pronouncements found in The RealReal's "State of Luxury Resale" Mid-Year 2017 report, which provides a snapshot of the company's business, touches on shifts in brand popularity on the site and offers insights into the increasingly crowded online high-end consignment space.