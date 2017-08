As consumers’ affinity for ethical apparel continues to flourish, brands and retailers are taking a second look at best practices and sustainable manufacturing methods. And while they're answering the demand for sustainability, manufacturers are also faced with the challenge of keeping up pace with fast fashion, a somewhat conflicting practice on equal footing.

As a result, apparel brands such as H&M and Levi Strauss & Co. have partnered with companies such as I:CO, which collects clothing and footwear for reuse and recycling. Patagonia offers services to repair and extend the life of its garments while also collecting used clothing in its stores and via direct mail, according to a report by McKinsey & Co.