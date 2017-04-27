At recent trade events, conferences and earnings calls, fashion apparel retailers and brand executives are noting the swift pace of change that is “transforming the market.” Consumer spending behavior and preferences have companies scrambling to keep up.

The good news is that there are technology solutions that can help brands and retailers meet new consumer demands, which requires seamless integration of the online and in-store experience. Here, WWD presents three Think Tank bylined columns from industry thought leaders that aim to help companies better navigate this new consumer-centric landscape.

1. With Personalization, Retailers Will Fix Big Data Misses

In the report, Eric Brassard, chief executive officer of Propulse Analytics, asserts that “improving the customer experience takes more than big data, it takes personalization technology and predictive taste recognition tools powered by next-generation technology.” That means machine learning and artificial intelligence that can bridge “the online and in-store activity of individual shoppers” and generate “unprecedented levels of personalized customer support.”

2. How Messaging Is Transforming the Customer Experience

Rob LoCascio, chief executive officer of LivePerson, wonders why are companies are still using 1-800 numbers in a world where many consumers communicate via text messages. “The customer experience is the most important aspect of any brand interaction,” LoCascio noted in his column. “Apparel and luxury companies, especially, place a particularly high value on ‘delightful’ customer interactions, and calling an 800 number — which now feels a little archaic — is the opposite of delight.”

3. Think Tank: With Sourcing, Go Digital or Get Left Behind

In this column by Ann Diamante, the chief product officer at Bamboo Rose asked: “How can retailers use groundbreaking methods and integrate technology to convert a traditional practice while still delivering on consumer needs and adding value to their organization?” The answer is complex, but Diamante said digital is the only solution.

