Australian footwear and accessory retailer Tony Bianco announced that it will deploy Pitney Bowes’ “Complete Cross-Border” solution. The partnership comes as the retailer looks to reach cross-border consumers and facilitate its global expansion initiatives.

“A global footprint is essential for us. We have demand across the world and need to get our shoes and accessories to a diverse group of markets,” said Adam Bianco, director of Tony Bianco. “By partnering with Pitney Bowes, we can sell to shoppers in more than 150 countries and territories and their end-to-end technology offers a seamless localized experience to our customers.”