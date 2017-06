Today True Fit, a personalization platform that deploys data analysis to accurately suggest comparable size recommendations, announced the addition of its “Shop for Others” functionality. The software will be first available on Carhartt’s web site. True Fit serves as a widget that retailers and brands can place on e-commerce product pages for shoppers to receive accurate sizing direction.

The new capabilities add a component to personalization on e-commerce — gifting. In addition to building a profile for individual preferences and sizing, users can now create ones for friends and family. “Users can seamlessly toggle between fit, size and style recommendations for themselves and for friends and family,” a company spokesman said.