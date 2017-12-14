As consumers increasingly shift shopping to digital platforms, the need for sizing guidance continues to rise. True Fit, a data-driven personalization platform for footwear and apparel announced its triple year-on-year growth at the end of the third quarter.

“The footwear and apparel retail industry has reached an exhilarating tipping point. Consumers are shopping online in droves, and retailers are engaging with urgency to personalize their experience and win this vertical,” said William Adler, chief executive officer of True Fit. “This data collective allows retailers and brands, as well as an entire ecosystem of software providers, to combine their strength and leverage powerful, data-driven software to drive up results across the board.”

Deployed by 200-plus global retailers, True Fit boasts a base of more than 50 million registered users this year. What’s more, it expects an additional five million users to join the community during the holiday shopping season. “Further, new user growth has already doubled [year-over-year] during this year’s Cyber Five period, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday,” said a True Fit spokesman. “True Fit’s network of registered users represents the largest universal cohort of digital clothing and shoe shoppers across major retailers and brands.”

As consumers opt for customized and personalized shopping journeys at an accelerated rate, services such as True Fit ensure that product selection is accurate and informed. According to the spokesman, the platform facilitates a lower return rate and drives 4 to 8 percent net incremental revenue lift.

In order to continue to evolve with consumers, True Fit rolled out a series of components in the past year. The company incorporated data and API integrated chatbot virtual stylists, confidence and discovery into in-store clienteling, and shop for others functionality. Under its True Insight software, “retailers access to unparalleled insights to optimize marketing, merchandising and product development. With this information, retailers have more visibility into returns, which they can use to improve product and customer decision-making,” the spokesman said.

