Apparently Twitter only just got the memo that fashion’s had for ages: One size does not fit all — especially when it comes in extra small. The snack-sized messaging platform is testing a new message limit that doubles its narrow 140-letter restriction, expanding it to 280 characters.

The company’s goal is to prompt more usage across the network: “When people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people tweeting,” Twitter wrote on its blog.