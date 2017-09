Twitter and IMG have partnered to bring fashion month to the masses. Today, a tweet released by @FashionWeek revealed the announcement, sharing several upcoming shows that followers can enjoy remotely.https://twitter.com/FashionWeek/status/905823748883972096So far, the partnership has revealed that Prabal Gurung, Marchesa, Badgley Mischka and Bibhu Mohapatra will be live-streaming their fashion shows on @TwitterLive and @FashionWeek. Twitter will continue to release designers and brands that will live-stream on the channels.This isn’t the social media channel’s first foray into the fashion field — Twitter streamed the Michael Kors fall 2017 collection earlier this year. The platform is delivering what its users demand — unrivaled access to formerly exclusive fashion industry events.Exclusive: How Artificial Intelligence Predicts the Biggest Trends of the SeasonIt’s paying off. According to a Twitter spokesman, there were more than 1.1 million tweets using #nyfw in 2016. Twitter has been an integral player in the flattening of the fashion industry. It continues to serve as a popular vehicle for social influencers, editors and celebrities to share glimpses into their behind-the-scenes preparations, trots to shows and front-row access.Brands and fashion houses are clamoring to the space to reach wider audiences. Louis Vuitton followers snagged a seat to its men’s fall 2017 show, which was jointly streamed on the brand's Twitter page and Periscope’s Twitter channel, which facilitated the 360-degree functionality. More than 100 fashion shows have been live-streamed on Periscope, a Twitter spokesman said.And for good reason — consumers, especially Millennials, are eager to participate in the lifestyles they follow daily. What’s more, brands stand to gain visibility to larger audiences by opening their social media doors to their followers, who are built-in prospective customers.It’s a play to keep step with Instagram and Snapchat’s ongoing cornering of the live-stream market. Instagram Stories and Live features have been huge assets for brands, models and industry elite looking to gain exposure and publicity. Twitter’s initiative serves as a complementary supplement — facilitating one central venue for fashion enthusiasts — or editors who might miss a show due to conflicts or fatigue — to keep step with the ongoing hustle of the month.More from WWD:Exclusive: How Artificial Intelligence Predicts the Biggest Trends of the SeasonNew York Spring 2018 Designer Inspirations: Part OneMillennials Drive Up Luxury Accessory Sell-Outs