Verifone, a payments and commerce solutions company and Alipay, a leading third-party platform have partnered to extend their global partnership to offer Verifone Taxi Solutions. Under the agreement, Chinese travelers will be able to pay for their taxis using Alipay Mobile Wallet in New York and Las Vegas."Paying for taxis can be one of the most stressful elements of traveling abroad, particularly if you don't speak the language," said Souheil Badran, president of Alipay North America. "By extending our partnership with Verifone to taxis in New York and Las Vegas, two of the most popular destinations in America for Chinese tourists, we are giving greater confidence to Chinese travelers that they will be able to pay for their taxi ride using the same convenient payment method they use at home, without language barriers."Beginning in October, 2,100 taxis within Las Vegas will accept the payment method. Approximately 14,000 New York taxis will approve Alipay Mobile Wallet checkouts starting in November. As the leading online payment option in China, travelers from the country are now able to consistently use the platform on Verifone devices as they travel to North America."Chinese visitors to the U.S. are increasing in number every year and we are continuing to elevate the cashless payment experience by making it easy to pay inside American taxi cabs," said Amos Tamam, senior vice president of global taxi systems at Verifone. "Enabling Alipay acceptance is yet another example of leveraging our smart transportation platform to drive utilization of traditional taxis, which offer the safety of licensed and professional drivers along with predictable pricing."The partnership also marks a step as brands and retailers aim to attract Chinese consumers, given their spending power. As cross-border commerce continues to rise, delivering frictionless shopping — and checkout — and methods will increasingly rise.