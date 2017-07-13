Vertu Collapses in a Fast-Paced Digital World The luxury mobile brand failed to keep pace with technology. By Natalie Theodosi on July 13, 2017 Vertu Constellation Ragozzino/BFA/REX/Shutterstock LONDON — The bling wasn’t enough in the end. Luxury smartphone maker Vertu has gone into liquidation following a failed attempt by its latest owner, Hakan Uzan, to salvage the struggling maker of bejeweled, high-end phones. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus