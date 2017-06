PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton handed its inaugural Innovation Award to Heuritech, a French start-up that uses artificial intelligence to help the fashion industry detect trends online and help e-retailers to push the correct product on their sites.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, and Ian Rogers, the group’s chief digital officer, gave out the prize Friday on the main stage at the Viva Technology event in Paris.