Will.i.am has a history of being a fan and early mover on technology trends. When The Black Eyed Peas singer introduced his smartwatch at Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference in 2014, the stand-alone wearable tech — with its wee keyboard and separate cellular connection — was ahead of its time. In fact, it beat Apple by a full three years.

At this year’s event, the star is focusing on a new set of emerging technologies: Artificial intelligence and voice technology. His I.am+ start-up, now flush with $117 million in venture funding, unveiled Omega, a new customer-service voice assistant aimed at the business crowd.