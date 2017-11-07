Fashion apparel retailer Windsor has selected the Incite mobile platform from Multimedia Plus to strengthen the product knowledge base of its sales associate as well as deploy “selling skills” aimed at increasing the overall in-store experience for shoppers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The use of the Multimedia Plus platform comes as retailers “are focused on creating an enhanced shopping in-store experience with passionate sales associates who have intimate knowledge of products that are in-store and online.” The platform will be used by over 1,700 store associates.

“Windsor, known for clothing that fits the life and work styles of today’s junior and contemporary women, has selected the mobile platform Incite from Multimedia Plus to communicate product knowledge and selling skills that deliver results with a private broadcast network and analytics,” the company said.

Leon Zekaria, president of Windsor, described his company as an “oasis” as well as a brand that “embodies what is different and unique, and sets us apart from the desert of retailers in the mall.”

“Our stores, the web site and valued sales associates contribute to this ideal of beautiful merchandise, great visual displays, cleanliness and outstanding customer service,” Zekaria said. “As we continue to grow our stores and our brand, investing in our stylists to create an exceptional customer experience will be paramount to our success.”

Jodi Harouche, chief creative officer and president at Multimedia Plus, said technology in the retail industry “is changing rapidly, yet exceeding customer expectations never goes out of style. This program empowers associates with media and engagement on a level that they are completely comfortable using.”

Multimedia Plus said the communications modules of the Incite platform are designed to “fully immerse associates with branded, highly engaging video that brings brands and products to life, while verifying employees’ interaction with content and providing KPI-driven training and communications data. Proprietary analytics tools identify, by employee areas of improvement and opportunities to reward.”

The platform operates on mobile devices such as tablets, which the company said allows “associates to learn on the sales floor where the action happens and is the greatest success factor in nurturing better, faster and smarter associates. The program will include signature features such as video without streaming, a fully branded experience, untethered mobility and real-time results.”

For More Business News From WWD, See:

Amazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce Retailers

Consumer Preferences Reshaping Retail Landscape

As IoT Grows, AT&T Sees Broad Deployment of Connected Devices and Products

How Malls Can Satiate Consumer Desires for Experiences