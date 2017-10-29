Canadian fashion photographer turned fine artist Raphael Mazzucco’s has listed his Montauk, N.Y., hideaway for sale that he has filled head to toe with his work for $4.3 million.

Throughout his 20-plus-year career, Mazzucco’s work has appeared in the likes of Vogue and Sports Illustrated, while he has shot campaigns for big brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren.

Around 2010, he turned his focus to art and that can be seen throughout his home, which he paid just under $1 million for around 15 years ago.

The 3,500-square-foot Kettle Hole Road house has had a full gut renovation during his tenure and is now plastered with dozens of Mazzucco’s fine art pieces, hand-sculpted fireplaces and paint-speckled floors.

Other features of the four-bedroom abode include benches grounded in cement, beams made of pieces of salvaged driftwood, a sound-proof “secret” bedrooms and an eight person bath tub. (It has been known to fit 10 people at raucous parties.)

Elsewhere there is a private balcony off of the master suite, bedposts in the guest rooms made from pilings salvaged from the Old Montauk Yacht Club and a heated pool near a lily pond.

According to Dylan Eckardt of Nest Seekers International, the listing agent, Mazzucco has worked on the house, which he sees as a piece of art, for 15 years and is now moving onto his next project — an Amish village in rural Connecticut that he bought for around $1 million and plans to turn it into an artists’ commune.

“Every artist has the time when they have to walk away,” he said. “The reason he’s selling is he needed something new.”

He added that much of Mazzucco’s work in the house can be purchased with the house for an additional cost.