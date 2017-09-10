Cash-rich fans of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” might be interested to know that the Long Island mansion rumored to have provided the celebrated author with much of the inspiration for his most famous novel is now for sale, asking almost $17 million. Fitzgerald attended parties at the French Normandy chateau-style home thrown by his friend and its owner, railway heiress Mary Harriman Rumsey, whose brother William Averell Harriman was the 48th governor of New York and whose neighbors included the likes of the Vanderbilts and Guggenheims.

And according to the listing, it is believed that the time he spent at the house helped to inspire “The Great Gatsby” and the area on the Gold Coast of Long Island is largely considered to be “Gatsby’s East Egg.” These days it’s owned by financial investor James Mai, who became widely known for having foreseen the 2008 financial crisis after the movie adaption of the book “The Big Short” hit the big screens as the character Jamie Shipley is loosely based on him. He and his wife Chiara paid $6.7 million for it in 2012.

Overlooking the Long Island Sound and situated on more than four acres of land, the Sands Point estate includes a main house that was built in 1928 for Harriman Rumsey by architects McKim, Mead & White, the architects hired by Rumsey which also renovated the West and East Wings of the White House.

The 13-bedroom, eight-bathroom house has since been fully renovated by its current owners and features a modern kitchen and breakfast solarium, a wine room, and is surrounded by large patios with views of the Long Island Sound.