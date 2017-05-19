Alec Baldwin has finally got rid of the last of his two apartments at the posh two-tower Eldorado co-operative that frames Central Park in Manhattan, which he first tried to sell eight years ago.

The actor and resident “Saturday Night Live” President Trump impersonator sold the one-bedroom apartment for $1.25 million to private equity firm founder David E. Spiro earlier this month, city property records revealed.

The 59-year-old also owned a larger four bedroom at the Upper West Side co-op, which he offloaded in 2011 for $9.5 million. Both homes were put up for sale in 2009, with the smaller one-bedroom apartment that he just sold being advertised as an annex ideal for a guest or staff.

These days, he lives in a $12 million, three-bedroom apartment in a fancy loft building in Greenwich Village in downtown Manhattan with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their three young children, but is reportedly looking for a bigger pad.

Baldwin is not the only celebrity to try to sell at the Eldorado recently. Oscar-winning director and producer Ron Howard, whose movies include “A Beautiful Mind,” “The Da Vinci Code” and “Frost/Nixon,” is asking $11.5 million for his apartment.

This is down from $12.5 million when it first hit the market in March, but much higher than the $5.57 million he doled out for the apartment for in 2004.

Designed by famed architect Emery Roth and built in the early Thirties, the Art Deco Eldorado, which is on the Upper West Side close to the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park, has a full-time doorman, concierge, a fitness center, a mini-basketball court and a children’s play room.

It’s somewhat of a celebrity hotbed, with other famous residents over the years including Faye Dunaway, Bruce Willis, Michael J. Fox and Moby, to name a few.