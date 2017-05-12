A London penthouse that once belonged to the late Alexander McQueen and was designed by its current owner in homage to him, has had one million pounds, or $1.3 million, chopped off its asking price.

Before he tragically took his own life in 2010 at the age of 40, the British fashion designer had purchased a town house in London’s posh Mayfair neighborhood for a reported 2.53 million pounds, $3.27 million, which he was planning on transforming from apartments back into a single home for himself.

Sadly, he never got to see his plans through and after his death at his other nearby apartment, the lower floors of the six-story property were acquired by an investor, repackaged and sold in 2013.

The upper part of the house was later snapped by another private buyer, who turned it into a 1,790-square-foot duplex penthouse that pays homage to the fashion designer’s life and style.

The duplex, which is just a stone’s throw away from Hyde Park, went on sale in November 2016 for 8.5 million pounds, $10.99 million, but this has since been reduced to 7.5 million pounds, WWD had learned.

The current owner hired Paul Davies London to design the penthouse’s interiors in homage to McQueen. The result is a home decorated with portraits of McQueen and his muses Annabelle Neilson Isabella Blow, as well as images of his iconic clothing.

Other features include two bedroom suites on the upper floor, as well as a roof terrace, for which McQueen gained planning permission, though he never saw it completed.

It emerged in February that there is now a feature-length documentary in the works about his life, which is set to launch in theaters at the end of this year.

Colisting agents for the penthouse, Wetherell and Knight Frank, declined to comment.