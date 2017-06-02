As Angelina Jolie continues to move on with her life after her split from Brad Pitt, it appears that the actress and humanitarian plans to move their brood of six children into a private Los Angeles estate steeped in Hollywood glamour.

The “Maleficent 2” star is the mystery buyer that has dropped $24.5 million on a private Beaux Arts-style estate in Los Feliz, once owned by groundbreaking Hollywood filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, multiple sources told the Los Angeles Times.

The six-bedroom white mansion was built in 1913 and is set on just over 2 acres of land including a Hollywood-style pool with arched fountains in the gated and star-filled Laughlin Park neighborhood, the listing showed.

According to various reports, DeMille, whose most famous movies include “Samson and Delilah” and “The Ten Commandments,” paid $27,893 for the home in 1916 and lived there until his death in 1959.

Since then it has changed hands several times and its last owners, Lisa Lyons and Richard Grossman, who first listed the property in 2008 for $26.25 million, undertook a six-year renovation, keeping many original details while simultaneously adding modern amenities.

A spokesperson for Jolie and the listing agents, Brett Lawyer, Branden Williams, Rayni Williams, all of Hilton & Hyland, did not respond immediately to request for comment.