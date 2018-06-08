The billionaire owner of Barneys New York and his fashion designer wife have got themselves a pretty nice new home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Hedge fund manager Richard Perry and his wife Lisa, who sells her eponymous line at Barneys, just paid $6.5 million for a house in the wealthy Florida enclave, according to The Real Deal, and unsurprisingly, the shrewd businessman scored himself a discount as it was last on the market for $7.45 million.

Only three houses from the beach, the five-bedroom, 5,700-square-foot white manse boasts 10-foot ceilings, a library, a gym and a large swimming pool with cabana. All this is surrounded by lush gardens and papaya trees, while homeowners on the exclusive street also have deeded beach access.

The Perrys are no strangers to Palm Beach real estate, already owning a 6,000-square-foot house they bought in 2011, as well as several condominiums.

When they’re in Manhattan, they reside in a pop art-filled penthouse overlooking the Queensboro Bridge, complete with a huge Jeff Koons-designed metallic-green diamond holding center stage on the terrace.

Perry’s latest real estate move comes just after former Barneys chief executive Mark Lee put his posh Chelsea apartment on the market for $8.4 million. Lee and and his husband Ed Filipowski, co-chairman of fashion public relations firm KCD, paid $4.4 million for it in 2009.

Cris Condon of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of Perry’s new Palm Beach home, while Burt Minkoff, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate repped the buyer. Neither responded to request for comment, while a spokesman for Barneys declined to comment.