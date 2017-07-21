A third-generation beauty heiress who built Kiehl’s into an indie powerhouse in the Nineties before selling it to L’Oréal has put her secluded Malibu, Calif., ranch on the market for $55 million.

Jami Morse Heidegger and her husband Klaus von Heidegger, a former Austrian alpine skier, paid just over $2.6 million for the 25-acre gated equestrian compound in 2002, according to property records.

Over the past 15 years, the couple transformed the former kids camp into an impressive ranch overlooking the ocean, known as “Palms of Malibu.” Morse Heidegger is big on horses, having published and edited equestrian magazines during her long break from the beauty industry.

The ranch comes with a two-story main house that dates to the Seventies, a newly remodeled detached three-bedroom guesthouse, a koi pond, a pool and a tennis court.

While the horses take center stage at the address, perhaps the most impressive features revolve around them, including a nine-stall barn “with ocean views for each horse” (naturally), a computerized riding ring with special turf (one of only a few in the country), as well as numerous trails.

Elsewhere, there are fruit and avocado orchards, some of which Morse Heidegger uses as ingredients for her high-end antiaging skin-care line Retrouvé, which was founded in 2014.

The ranch is also being advertised as a $100,000 a month rental, according to the listing agent, Wendy Carroll of Westside Estate Agency.

She told WWD that the owners are submitting plans for the main house to be transformed into a 10,000-square-foot home.

Irving Morse, Morse Heidegger’s grandfather, started the family business of Kiehl’s when he purchased a pharmacy — founded in 1851 — in New York in the Twenties.

His son, Morse Heidegger’s father, grew it into an internationally recognized brand and Heidegger took over the helms of Kiehl’s in 1988, selling it for a reported $180 million to L’Oréal in 2001.