They rose to fame together with the success of their movie “Good Will Hunting” that they cowrote and costarred in and have remained best friends despite all the ups and downs of Hollywood life.

So Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who have both lived in Los Angeles the past few years, will no doubt be happy that each other is making moves in New York’s real estate world.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Damon, who is said to be moving back to the East Coast after a brief stint in L.A., is in contract to buy a sprawling penthouse with its own terrace at The Standish, a luxury apartment block in Brooklyn Heights, that was last asking $16.6 million. If this price is realized, it will set a new record for Brooklyn.

The building was previously a hotel, thought to have been the inspiration behind Clark Kent’s apartment at The Standish Arms Hotel in Metropolis in the Superman comic book.

At the same time, Affleck and his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, have reportedly been checking out rental apartments in Manhattan, including a particularly pricey one at 15 Central Park West, one of the city’s most exclusive buildings.

The New York Post reported that the apartment they checked out will set them back $39,000 a month and once called Mark Wahlberg a tenant.

If they are fed up of paparazzi following their every move then they will be happy to know that the building has its own private restaurant that is just for residents, as well as a plethora of other private amenities.

A source told the Post that the chosen apartment will just be for Affleck and it will just be a pied-à-terre as he needs to be in L.A. for the majority of his time to be close to his three children, which he had with ex Jennifer Garner.