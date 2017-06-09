It appears that model-turned-actress Brooklyn Decker and her tennis star husband Andy Roddick are struggling to sell their North Carolina mountain abode if their latest price cut is anything indication.

The former Sports Illustrated cover model and “Grace and Frankie” star and Roddick had a four-bedroom mountain retreat in the tiny village of Cashiers, about 165 miles from Charlotte, custom-built for them in 2013 after Roddick hung up his tennis shoes.

Decker, who grew up in North Carolina, told Forbes last year that the couple designed the home intending to live there long-term, but they decided they needed more space after their son Hank was born and are planning move into a larger house that they built nearby.

They put the four-bedroom, five-bathroom property on the market in June 2016 for just a smidge under $3 million. That has already been cut twice, with this week’s chop pushing the price down to $2.65 million.

The home is set on close to 3 acres of land and is surrounded by rivers and waterfalls, with views of the Blue Ridge and the Appalachian mountains and Silver Springs Lake.

Fitting in with a rustic feel, it is decorated with antique timber, large stone fireplaces, oak plank floors as well as reclaimed wood on ceilings, but noticeably it doesn’t come with a tennis court.

In 2015, Roddick — a former world No. 1-ranked singles tennis player — and Ms. Decker sold their three-story home in Cheviot Hills, Los Angeles for $3.3 million. They paid almost $2.8 million for it in 2013. They also own a five-bedroom ranch-style home in Austin, Tex., where Roddick grew up.

Decker and Roddick and Liz Harris of McKee Properties, the listing agent, declined to comment.

