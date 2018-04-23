MILAN — A Bulgari Hotel will open in Tokyo at the end of 2022, under an agreement with leading global real estate company Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. This will be the first Bulgari Hotel in Japan, and it will be located in the large-scale, mixed-use development planned for the Tokyo Station area.

“Japan is such a strategic market where Bulgari as a brand has been present for 30 years,” said chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin. “Jewelry and hospitality combine perfectly to meet Bulgari’s clients’ expectations of a high level of service not only in our brand stores, but also when staying in our extraordinary properties offering luxury services in an environment which reflects the Bulgari spirit.”

Babin added that the agreement with Mitsui Fudosan “will create a welcome addition and irresistible experience” in Japan’s upscale hotel market.

The hotel will occupy the top seven floors, from the 39th to the 45th of a skyscraper planned for construction in the Yaesu 2-Chome North District Category-I Urban Redevelopment Project, near the Imperial Palace, the shopping areas of both Nihombashi and Ginza, the Tokyo Station and the financial districts of Nihombashi and Marunouchi.

In addition to 98 guest rooms and luxury suites, the location will include a bar, a restaurant, a fireplace lounge, all with outdoor terraces, as well as a chocolate store and a ballroom. Other amenities include a 16,200-square-foot spa, a fitness center and an indoor pool.

In keeping with the other Bulgari Hotels and Resorts, the Tokyo venue will be designed by the Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. The first Bulgari hotel opened in Milan in 2004. The Italian jewelry firm now counts hotels in London, Bali, Beijing and Dubai. Openings are planned in 2018 in Shanghai and in 2020 in Moscow and Paris.