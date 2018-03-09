MILAN – Bulgari is developing a Hotel and Resort in Paris, which is expected to open in 2020.

A new venue under the Italian jeweler’s banner is also planned to open in Shanghai this year.

The first Bulgari Hotel opened in Milan in 2004. With Paris and Shanghai, the number rises to eight, including Bali, London, Beijing, Dubai and Moscow, with the latter also due to open in 2020.

In Paris, the hotel will be located at 30 Avenue George V, in the heart of the city’s luxury shopping and entertainment hub between the Champs-Élysées and Avenue Montaigne.

“We are particularly proud to have secured such an extraordinary location,” said Bulgari’s chief executive officer Jean Christophe Babin, adding that he was “convinced that this new addition will represent an irresistible Roman jeweler hospitality experience in the Parisian upscale hotel market.”

The hotel will include 76 rooms, most of them suites, a spa with a 25-meter pool, and a restaurant and a bar that open onto a courtyard garden. It is being designed by Bulgari Hotel’s go-to architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Parisian architects Valode & Pistre. An existing building will be restored with a new contemporary façade and the typical Parisian limestone.