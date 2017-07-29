Carmen Marc Valvo is known for his beautiful designs that have been worn by Beyoncé, Kate Winslet and Eva Longoria, to name a few, and his longtime Hamptons home, which he has just put on the market for a touch over $8 million, is certainly no exception.

The high-end eveningwear designer’s wisteria-covered three-story, five-bedroom house can be found at the end of a long, private driveway and sits on around one acre of land on Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton.

While the interiors of the 4,500-square-foot home have been designed in a mix of neutral colors and wood, it’s the exterior, the large Gunite pool and surrounding grounds framing it, that have to be the showstoppers.

A large porch looks out to the waterside heated pool, the house’s private dock and the gardens, which are filled with a koi pond, a fountain and palettes of peonies, hydrangeas, magnolias and wisteria, some of which Valvo draws inspiration from for his designs.

Indeed, he previously told Traditional Home that he would go to Bridgehampton when he really needed to focus on design, describing the traditional-style property as his “refuge from the city.”

Elsewhere, there is a pool house with a temperature-controlled wine cellar below, as well as a detached two-car garage that comes with a bonus room above.

It’s not known how long Valvo and his partner, Christian Knaust, the president of Valvo’s couture house, have owned the property.

As well as owning an apartment near Central Park in Manhattan, it was previously reported that the couple also had homes in Costa Rica and Knaust’s native Sweden, but it’s not known if that’s still the case.

They did not respond to request for comment. The listing agent for the property is Beate Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty.