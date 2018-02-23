Christie Brinkley may be widely regarded as an “Uptown Girl,” but the seemingly ageless model has opted to live downtown, recently scoring herself a pricey $29,500 per month rental in Manhattan’s trendy TriBeCa neighborhood, according to WWD’s sister publication Variety.

The 64-year-old seasoned property investor is known for her opulent collection of homes and her new three-bedroom duplex penthouse in the exclusive Zinc Building is no exception, boasting two massive terraces with views of the city and the river.

The main entrance is on the light-filled upper floor and is where the living area with sleek floor-to-ceiling windows surrounded by a wraparound terrace can be found. All the bedrooms, meanwhile, are located on the lower level and the views from the master suite are just as good as those from the terrace on the upper floor.

Brinkley has wasted no time in showing off her 3,000-square-foot palatial pad to her nearest and dearest, reportedly hosting her 64th birthday party there.

Until now, she had been somewhat of a permanent fixture in the Hamptons for decades, building up an impressive property portfolio of trophy mansions during that time.

But now with her three children all grown and living in New York, it seems that she is planning to spend more time in Manhattan and has put her two Hamptons estates on the market.

The first is her family compound Tower Hill, which she acquired through several transactions over the years. It’s been on the market this time around since 2016 and has a $29.5 million price tag.

The 20-acre Bridgehampton, N.Y., estate consists of a four-bedroom main house complete with a 50-foot observation tower, a four-bedroom guesthouse with a greenhouse conservatory and a separate barn with living quarters.

Brinkley’s second Hamptons mansion for sale is a $20 million, five-bedroom beachfront Colonial period property set on almost 4.5 acres of land in Sag Harbor’s North Haven neighborhood.

A representative for Brinkley and the brokers — Danny Davis, Lisa Resnick and Lisa Balbuena of Town Residential — declined to comment.