Less than two months after announcing his intention to quit Burberry after 17 years, Christopher Bailey is making another big life change.

The British retail giant’s outgoing creative has just sold his plush seven-bedroom home in London’s posh Kensington neighborhood for 18 million pounds to Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton, according to The Sunday Times.

They reportedly exchanged contracts not long after it emerged that Bailey will step down from his role as president and chief creative officer at the end of 2018, which will no doubt send the luxury fashion rumor mill whirring into life that his next chapter could be outside of the U.K.

The 46-year-old British designer, who is credited with transforming Burberry from a tired heritage brand into a fashion force, and his actor husband Simon Woods bought the detached property in 2013 from financier Ben Goldsmith and his ex-wife, banking scion Kate Rothschild (her brother is married to hotel heiress Nicky Hilton). The price they paid for it is unknown, but it had a 20 million-pound price tag.

Close to both Holland Park and Kensington High Street, it is nestled in one of the U.K. capital’s most desirable pockets and boasts a large front garden, main garden to the rear of the house, a summer house as well as parking and a garage — all rare commodities in central London.

Unfortunately, the 19th-century villa doesn’t appear to have been marketed publicly so there are no available listing images of the no doubt stylish interiors and no way of knowing if he used any Burberry check prints when decorating.

In any case, the home’s new owner will certainly have enough cash to put his own stamp on the property. Hamilton, who has expressed a desire to explore a career in fashion once he retires from the cockpit and is a regular at fashion shows, is currently in talks with Mercedes about signing his next contract for a reported 45 million pounds a year.

A spokeswoman for Burberry declined to comment, while a rep for Hamilton did not respond.