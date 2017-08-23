Code and Theory cofounder Brandon Ralph is still trying hard to wave goodbye to his fancy duplex penthouse overlooking Manhattan’s High Line.

The digital designer and his model-turned-interior designer partner Adriana Biasi have just relisted their penthouse at 456 West 19th Street, the Cary Tamarkin-designed boutique condominium in West Chelsea, for $9.2 million.

The couple first listed the three-bedroom loft more than three years ago at $11.75 million and it has undergone several price chops ever since in an attempt to entice a buyer.

If met, the new asking price would still represent a hefty profit for the couple, who according to property records paid $6.7 million for it in 2011.

The most impressive feature of the 4,100-square-foot penthouse has to be the huge glass- and steel-encased walls that channel Twenties artist ateliers and frame the living room, dining area and kitchen.

Along these walls, French doors open out to a sprawling landscaped terrace with multiple seating areas and views overlooking the Highline and the city beyond.

Upstairs there is the master bedroom suite with a private balcony that boasts Empire State Building views.

It also comes with a separate windowed dressing room with custom-fitted closets, while two additional bedrooms each come with en-suite bathrooms.

Ralph founded the digital creative agency that has a range of clients from media and fashion labels to hospitality brands and beauty companies in 2001 with Dan Gardner. As well as coding and designing for brands and publishers, it provides digital business solutions that include a social media strategy.

Current clients include Burger King, Maybelline, Google and Essie.