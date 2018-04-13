Cynthia Rowley is moving on from her Manhattan headquarters, putting the West Village town house up for sale for $17.5 million.

After paying around $11 million for the Morton Street property in 2014, the designer transformed it from an apartment block into office space and a showroom in a no-expense spared renovation, but is selling as she needs more space.

Her bright and airy showroom is at the bottom of the town house and played host to her spring 2018 fashion show where models posed on giant swings hung from the ceiling. Elsewhere, there are two floors of office space and a private roof terrace.

The 1905 building that started life as a service station doesn’t necessarily have to be an office, though, as per the listing, it can be easily reworked as a single-family home or mixed-use space with a commercial ground floor and two residential units above.

Rowley has quite the collection of tony West Village town houses. She also owns a Bleecker Street town house that cost her $8.9 million in 2016 and is home to one of her boutiques, while she lives in a Perry Street house with her family that she paid just under $2.5 million for in 2004.

The latter — an 1845 Greek Revival town house — is likely to be worth much more these days thanks to her full renovation of the property, which even includes an outdoor swimming pool. (The property was also an apartment block when she bought it.)

In addition to her Manhattan properties, Rowley owns at least two homes in Montauk, N.Y., and she got permission last year to knock one of them down and rebuild a 1,375-square-foot, two-story house.

The brokers for the Morton Street property are Patricia Goodwin and David Graff of Compass and Christopher L. Riccio and Matthew Pravda at Leslie J. Garfield.