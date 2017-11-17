They rose to fame together on hit show “Desperate Housewives” and it seems like Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe are still doing pretty well for themselves if their recent goings-on in the property sphere are anything to go by.

Newlywed Eva Longoria has just listed her plush Hollywood Hills mansion for $14 million, despite only buying it in 2015 from none other than Tom Cruise, who pocketed $11.4 million from the sale of the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate.

It’s set on 2.5 acres and includes a three-bedroom European-style villa, a four-bedroom country house, a small stone cottage with wine storage and a tasting room, as well as two small studios. There’s also a picturesque lagoon-style swimming pool, spa and gardens.

The Texas-born actress is swapping the Hollywood Hills for Beverly Crest as the Los Angeles Times reported that she dropped $13.5 million on a Deep Canyon Drive home earlier this month.

At the same time, Metcalfe, who has most recently starred in Hallmark’s show “Chesapeake Shores” is moving to Manhattan’s Lower East Side as WWD has learned that he and his fiancé, Cara Santana, just purchased a home at new condominium 242 Broome Street.

Designed by SHoP Architects, the firm behind Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and developed by Delancey Street Partners, the 14-story building is home to 55 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms and will be ready for residents to move in at the beginning of 2018.

It’s not known how much this cost Metcalfe, but apartments are priced between $1.275 million and $7 million. Amenities, meanwhile, include a fitness center, an entertainment lounge, a children’s playroom and a landscaped rooftop.

Metcalfe also owns a four-bedroom house in the hills above West Hollywood that he paid just under $3 million for in 2015.

A representative for Longoria declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Metcalfe confirmed the sale.