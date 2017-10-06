Sold! Diane Kruger and her ex-partner Joshua Jackson can finally move on from their 10-year relationship as they just sold the Los Angeles home they shared together for nearly $5.8 million.

The former couple put their five-bedroom, nearly 5,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood on the market in May, asking $6 million and the sale has now closed for a little under the asking price. Property records show that they each owned 50 percent of the house.

The contemporary mansion, which they bought in 2014 through two private trusts, has an open living room, dining and kitchen floor plan, which leads out to the gardens through a wall of glass and steel doors, according to the listing.

Elsewhere there is a huge double-sided stone fireplace; a vintage Italian Sixties light fixture hanging in the stairwell; a master suite with open sky access; a two-story, one-bed guesthouse, and a pool with a lounge deck.

Kruger — who won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance in the German-language movie “In the Fade” — is living in New York these days and recently sold her apartment in Manhattan’s trendy East Village for around $1.1 million.

As previously reported by WWD, she recently spent more than $4 million on a three-bedroom pad in an environmentally conscious boutique condominium in another part of the island. Her new home has all the features one would expect of a Manhattan loft, including original brick walls, reclaimed oak flooring and oversize windows.

Representatives for Jackson and Kruger did not respond immediately to request for comment.