Fresh from selling her condo in Manhattan’s edgy East Village neighborhood, German actress and former model Diane Kruger has dropped more than $4 million on an eco-conscious pad in another part of the island.

Kruger, who just won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance in German-language movie “In the Fade,” paid $4.2 million for the two-bedroom, three-bathroom loft apartment through a private trust, property records showed.

Her new home has all the features one would expect of a Manhattan loft, including original brick walls, reclaimed oak flooring and oversize windows, according to the listing. It’s in an environmentally conscious boutique condominium, where amenities include a gym and a private residential lounge.

“The Bridge” star’s latest real estate move comes not long after it emerged that she sold her trendy East Village pad for just over $1 million. She was asking $985,000 for it, but The New York Post reported that she got $1.11 million in the end after receiving an impressive 12 offers for the apartment.

Kruger previously told The Edit that she moved to New York in 2016 to be closer to her then partner, Joshua Jackson of “The Affair,” but they split up later that year and she is now rumored to be dating her “Sky” costar Norman Reedus.

Kruger and Jackson are selling their five-bedroom, 4,931-square-foot home in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood for $6 million. The contemporary mansion was built in 2015.

