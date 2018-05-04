Serial property flippers Emily Blunt and John Krasinski just sold another home — but made less than they were hoping for.

The house in question is a seven-bedroom, four-story town house in Brooklyn’s stroller-heavy Park Slope neighborhood that “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Girl on the Train” actress and her husband, who portrayed Jim Halpert in “The Office,” paid $6 million for in 2015.

They went onto undertake a “no-expense-spared” renovation, which reportedly set them back around $300,000, before listing the 1909 building for sale in September for $8 million. The asking price, however, eventually proved to be too high and they instead just accepted an offer for a little over $6.5 million.

Krasinski previously told The Wall Street Journal that they decided to sell as they were unable to spend as much time at it as they would have liked due to their busy work schedules. (At the time, Blunt was spending a lot of time in her hometown of London filming “Mary Poppins Returns.”)

“We’ve been nomads for a while now, but that’s the nature of the business,” Krasinski said. “The house is so special — someone who can spend every night there should have it.”

The couple has certainly been busy in the property world over the past few years, selling not one but three houses last year as they switched the West Coast for life on the East Coast.

The first was a mansion overlooking celebrity haunt Chateau Marmont on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, which model and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kendall Jenner bought for $6.5 million. She since sold it after a burglary and a separate stalking incident.

Blunt and Krasinski then went on to off-load a four-bedroom Hollywood Hills home for $3.5 million, as well as a four-bedroom Ojai property for $2.4 million.

The co-listing agents for the Brooklyn town house were Karen Talbott and Kyle Talbott of The Corcoran Group. Reps for both actors declined to comment on the most recent sale.