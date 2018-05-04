Another week, another Victoria’s Secret model is on the move in New York City. This time, it’s Erin Heatherton, who has sold her Manhattan pad for $2.68 million.

The two-bedroom apartment is in 1 Morton Square, a condominium in the heart of the West Village, which can also count Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as past residents.

After paying $1.7 million for it in 2012, Heatherton, who has modeled for the likes of Chanel and Sports Illustrated as well as a five-year stint with Victoria’s Secret, fully renovated the apartment to include a sauna, a custom Japanese soaking tub, a steam shower and a new kitchen.

However, all her work didn’t make it an easy sell, as she had been trying to sell it since the end of 2016, originally listing it for $2.85 million. She also tried offering it as a rental at one point, asking $15,000 a month.

It’s not known why she decided to sell, but her time at the apartment has not been stress-free as she was sued by her neighbors in 2016 for “unreasonable levels of noise” late at night and into the early morning hours.

It’s been a busy time for Victoria’s Secret models, past and present, in New York’s real estate market. Candice Swanepoel is selling her East Village penthouse in the Village Green condominium up for sale for $1.89 million, while Portuguese model Sara Sampaio just dropped $3.5 million on a brand new condo at Steiner East Village.

Brazilian model and Victoria’s Secret veteran Adriana Lima was also for a long time attempting to off-load her Midtown condo, although that has been recently withdrawn from the market.

The listing broker for Heatherton’s apartment was Frances Katzen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. A rep for Heatherton declined to comment.