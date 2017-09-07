He may only be 25 years old, but “13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman has already got a strong footing on the property ladder.

The Atlanta-born actor, known for his portrayal of high school student and “Lost and Found” magazine editor Ryan Shaver in the hit Netflix show, has put a three-story Brooklyn town house on the market, asking just a smidge under $1.5 million.

According to property records, Dorfman, who is relocating to Los Angeles to no doubt pursue his acting career following the success of “13 Reasons Why,” purchased the Decatur Street house for $1.3 million at the beginning of 2016.

The three-story property, which dates to 1901, includes a three-bedroom duplex home with a deck and garden, a two-bedroom rental unit and fully finished basement and could be transformed back into a single family home.

“I’ll miss our neighborhood because of the community there, and the quiet. It was a nice escape from Manhattan. I loved having bonfires in the winter with my friends in the backyard,” said Dorfman, who has certainly made his design mark on the three bedroom home he and his husband occupied.

The main living area has grey painted walls, a huge Prada sign, a bright neon light and a quirky rug adorned in lipstick motifs, while in the kitchen there is a large barrel-shaped brass shelving unit, which contrasts from the rest of the room’s sleek and modern appliances.

The townhouse is in Brooklyn’s once gritty, but now up-and-coming Bed-Stuy neighborhood where house prices have risen over the past few years as Manhattanites search for more affordable locales and Brooklynites have been priced out of the likes of Williamsburg.

Indeed, a report by Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Miller Samuel showed that average house prices in East Brooklyn have risen by 14 percent over the past year to $836,498.

“Investing in Bed-Stuy is very exciting right now. Buyers are always surprised at how stunning the area is,” listing agent Tyler Whitman said. “Tree-lined streets, historical brownstones and great dining and coffee shops are just a few of the wonderful things that Bed-Stuy residents are surrounded with every day.”