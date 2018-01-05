Game, set, match. Tennis star Andy Roddick and his model-turned-actress wife Brooklyn Decker have finally waved goodbye to their North Carolina home after a year-and-a-half on the market.

The couple has just accepted a $2.35 million offer for their four-bedroom mountain retreat in the tiny village of Cashiers (about 165 miles from Charlotte), a slight comedown from the $3 million they were originally seeking.

The picturesque house, set on close to three acres, was custom-built for them in 2013, after former world number-one player Roddick hung up his tennis shoes, and is surrounded by rivers and waterfalls with views of the Blue Ridge and Appalachian mountains, as well as Silver Springs Lake.

Fitting in with the rustic feel, the house was kitted out with antique timber, large stone fireplaces and oak plank floors, with their interior designer being none other than Decker herself. The 30-year-old also designed their five-bedroom ranch-style home in Austin, Tex., adding that role to her résumé along with model and actress.

They were expecting to be there for the long-term but former Sports Illustrated model Decker, who grew up in North Carolina and is currently starring in Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” series, previously told Forbes that they decided they needed more space after their son Hank was born and are planning to move into a larger house that they built nearby. They are now expecting their second child.

A representative for Decker and Roddick did not respond to a request for comment.