Elyse Walker is struggling to sell her sprawling Mexican mansion.

After failing to find a buyer, the stylist, designer and entrepreneur has wiped more than $1 million off the asking price of her longtime vacation retreat, pushing the price down from $6.7 million to $5.25 million.

The Los Angeles-based businesswoman built the one-story spread, which overlooks the Sea of Cortez in San Jose del Cabo’s Puerto Los Cabos, around a decade ago and the contemporary white structure really stands out from the area’s plethora of Spanish/Mediterranean-style properties.

And while the whole house is pretty spectacular, it’s the outdoor entertaining spaces that really catch the eye. To start with, there’s a 77-foot-long infinity pool and elevated spa, a fire pit and a roof deck, with views from Punta Gorda to Palmilla Point, and when it gets a bit chilly, guests can seek refuge in the covered wine and tequila tasting bar.

So why is she selling? When it first hit the market last April, the co-listing agents — Janet Jensen and Bernardo Muciño of The Agency — told WWD that Walker has multiple homes and not enough time to use them all.

When the mother of two is not selling Mexican mansions, Walker has a fashion line called ThePerfext, online business Forward by Elyse Walker and two stores — her first is in Pacific Palisades and the second one is located in Newport Beach, Calif.

She reportedly counts the likes of Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale and Amber Valletta among her clients.