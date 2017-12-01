Just weeks after spending millions of dollars on Charlie Sheen’s Beverly Hills mansion, Kendall Jenner has found a buyer for the starter condo she has been trying to sell since June.

The 21-year-old model just accepted an offer on the spacious two-bedroom corner spread, which is in a luxury high-rise building in Los Angeles’ trendy Westwood neighborhood and is a lot more upscale than the average Joe’s starter home, with wraparound windows, high ceilings, large walk-in closets and views of the city’s skyline.

She was last seeking a little more than $1.5 million, but the final price paid by the mystery buyer won’t be known until the sale has officially closed. Whatever she makes will probably just be small change to Jenner, who has raked in a lot of cash from her modeling gigs and recently knocked Gisele Bündchen off her perch to become the world’s highest paid model, taking home an impressive $22 million in the last year.

Unsurprisingly then, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star hasn’t lived in the condo for some time and has since moved two rungs up the property ladder. Her first move was in the summer of 2016 when she bought a $6.5 million mansion just above the Sunset Strip from actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Her time at that property was marred by a burglary where thieves reportedly stole $200,000 worth of jewelry and a separate incident where police arrested a man who followed her up her driveway and she eventually decided to sell for a small profit.

She didn’t move back into her mother Kris Jenner’s house though like her sister Kim Kardashian. Instead, she splashed out $8.5 million on Sheen’s former house in Beverly Hills.

Her new five-bedroom, 6,625-square-foot Spanish style abode is in the luxurious Mulholland Estates and features include a courtyard complete with a fountain, a movie theater, an outdoor pool and spa, as well as a tennis court. There’s also a huge playground, which will no doubt keep Jenner’s many nieces and nephews busy when they visit.

A rep for Jenner did not respond to request for comment.