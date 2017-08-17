Not only is Kylie Jenner busy building her makeup brand into what is on track to become a billion-dollar business in around five years’ time, the 20-year-old has also been reorganizing her impressive property portfolio.

Fresh from selling her Los Angeles starter home for just over $3 million, Jenner has just found a buyer for another of her properties in the city, for which she was seeking $5.4 million.

When she purchased the one-story home for $4.5 million last summer, entertainment web site TMZ reported that she was planning to use it as a home office for her expanding makeup business, Kylie Cosmetics.

That wasn’t meant to be as she listed it for sale in December 2016, despite only buying it in August for $4.5 million.

The four-bedroom, 12,000-square-foot property, which is now in escrow, is located at the end of a private driveway in the exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood. Unlike most offices, this one comes with a theater room and a formal dining room, while outside there is a large pool and spa, a fountain and a fenced vineyard.

“The Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Life of Kylie” star also owns the home next door, for which she paid a touch more than $6 million in May 2016, as well as a $12.5 million mansion nearby that she added to her property portfolio in September.

Kylie’s model sister, Kendall, is also looking to sell two of her homes. The first is her starter condo in a luxury high-rise along Wilshire Corridor, which has been on the market for $1.6 million since June.

The second is her Hollywood Hills home overlooking celebrity haunt Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip that she bought from actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for $6.5 million.

While this property is yet to hit the market, various media reports say that the 21-year-old has been quietly shopping it around for close to $7 million.