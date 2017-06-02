A house steeped in Hollywood history has just been snapped up for more than $7 million.

The hacienda-style property in Brentwood, Calif., is historically significant as it was the only home owned by Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe and was where she sadly died.

In fact, just a few weeks before she died in 1962, she told a Life Magazine reporter that she had personally searched out the small Mexican-style house and was excited about decorating it.

She was even in the process of building a separate guest apartment to help any of her friends who may have been in trouble.

Monroe saw it as her private sanctuary from the world and wouldn’t even let Life take any pictures, saying, “I don’t want everybody to see exactly where I live, what my sofa or my fireplace looks like.”

Sadly, the troubled beauty never got to see any of her plans through as she was found dead at the house by her psychiatrist just a few weeks later.

Since then the house has changed hands several times, but it still retains many of the design elements selected by Monroe, according to broker Lisa Optican of Mercer Vine.

Its fascinating history worked its magic as the property sold for $7.2 million, more than the $6.9 million asking price, according to listing records. The seller paid $3.5 million for it in 2012 but never lived there.

The 2,624-square-foot house, which was built in 1929, is located at the end of a cul-de-sac behind the veil of a gate and canopy of trees, and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an expansive yard, a pool and a guesthouse.

A spokeswoman for the listing agent declined to comment on the sale.