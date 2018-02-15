Michael Kors may have been busy preparing for his star-studded Valentine’s Day fashion show with Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya among the A-listers in the front row, but that didn’t stop him from making real estate moves in his downtime.

The 58-year-old designer just sold one of his two apartments in Manhattan’s West Village to a mystery buyer masked through an LLC for $7.6 million in an off-market deal, according to property records.

Unfortunately for those hoping to take a peek at the former “Project Runway” judge’s no doubt stylish interior designs, there are no listing images of the apartment because it wasn’t publicly listed for sale.

In fact, little is known about the abode apart from that it has two bedrooms, 2,224 square feet of indoor living space, a lavish 1,500-square-foot landscaped terrace with impressive city views and that the previous owner was comedic commentator Jon Stewart, who sold it to Kors for close to $4 million in 2005.

The apartment is housed in The Greenwich, a 12-story pre-war building that fittingly for Kors started life as a department store and was turned into a 67-unit condominium building in 2001. The building includes a doorman, a roof deck for residents with 360-degree panoramic views of the city, a gym, as well as a children’s playroom, among other amenities.

Kors and his husband, Lance LePere, have reportedly upgraded to a penthouse at the Greenwich Lane complex, where they can count the likes of fellow designer Tamara Mellon as neighbors. They are thought to have paid somewhere in the regions of $17 million for it.

German model Toni Garrn also lives at the development, which is a mixture of town houses and condos spread across five separate buildings that were once part of the old St. Vincent’s Hospital.

A spokesperson for Kors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.