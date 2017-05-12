“Scream Queens” actress and acting family scion Billie Lourd has sold her quirky blue Santa Monica, Calif., home, which was once named one of the world’s 100 best houses by Art Book in 2000.

Making this list didn’t help the actress meet or surpass her $2.395 million asking price as listing records showed that it sold for $2.38 million, but what’s $15,000 when your dad is the managing director of one of Los Angeles’ most powerful talent agencies?

The 24-year-old, who tragically lost her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds two days apart in December, still turned a profit though as she paid $2.25 million for it in 2016 through a trust, which multiple media sources have linked to her. The new buyer’s name is yet to hit official property records.

Listing pictures showed that she decorated the two-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,279-square-foot house with pops of color from magenta and teal area rugs to mustard closets in the master bedroom, fitting in with house’s brightly colored exterior.

In the backyard, there is a large lap pool and sitting deck, surrounded by tall manicured hedges, which no doubt allowed the actress and her gaggle of celebrity pals to keep their privacy while enjoying the sun.

It’s not known why the actress, rumored to be dating “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner, decided to sell the home less than a year after buying it.

A spokesperson for Lourd did not respond immediately to request for comment, while her listing agent, Emil Alexander Schneeman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, declined to comment.