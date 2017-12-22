“I, Tonya” star Margot Robbie recently revealed that she bought a house in Los Angeles this year after getting fed up of spending months on end in hotels and Airbnbs.

While she didn’t divulge any details about her new abode, WWD has found that the home in question set her back $2.7 million.

The Australian actress and her producer husband Tom Ackerley quietly closed on the 3,900-square-foot, four-bedroom home in January, according to Los Angeles property records.

It’s certainly a lot more upscale than the average Joe’s starter home. The first floor has a kitchen decked out in Carrera marble, brass and chrome fixtures, and comes with all the state-of-the-art mod cons one would expect of a new construction, as well as an oversize center island.

There’s also a formal dining room big enough for an eight-person dining table and chandelier, plus a light and airy living room whose huge glass and steel French doors open out to the garden where a pool and cabana can be found.

In a recent interview with Stellar, Robbie, who previously lived with roommates in London despite a burgeoning Hollywood career, said she was still “reluctant” to call L.A. her home, but bought the house after getting tired of hotels and rentals.

A spokesperson for Robbie declined to comment.