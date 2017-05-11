Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa and general Food Network queen, has sold her New York pied-à-terre apartment, asking just under $2 million.

Originally a two-bedroom apartment, the Emmy-winning self-taught chef and her husband, a Yale professor and a former official in the Clinton administration, Jeffrey Garten, hired architect Richard Lewis to transform it into an oversize one-bedroom pad.

Just steps away from Central Park, features of the bi-level apartment include a double-height living room, a wood-burning fireplace, a master suite with a large bathroom, and a “thoughtfully designed kitchen” as the listing puts it.

After all, it won’t come as a surprise to anyone that Garten put a lot of thought into what the kitchen should look like when redesigning the home.

According to PropertyShark’s data, she paid $1.2 million for it in 2004. It was listed for $1.975 million in March, but the final sales price won’t be made public until the deal (which is in contract) hits city property records.

One can only assume that the couple spends most of their time when they are in the city at their two-bedroom, 2,450-square-foot Park Avenue apartment, which they paid $4.65 million for in 2015.

The couple also famously have a big shingle-style house in East Hampton where she films her show from her huge kitchen, as well as a home in Paris.

Alexa Lambert, Mark Achilles and Merrill Curtis, all of Stribling, were the listing agents.