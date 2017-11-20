While model Jasmine Tookes has no doubt been preparing for months to strut her stuff on the catwalk in Shanghai today as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she has also been busy trying to flip her Hamptons house.

The 26-year-old California native and her ex-boyfriend, fellow model Tobias Sorensen, bought the six-bedroom, three-bathroom East Hampton, N.Y., spread in 2016 for $960,000, property records showed.

The genetically blessed duo reportedly split that same year and WWD has learned that they have been trying to sell the three-story, 2,900-square-foot abode in the glitzy beach resort since July when it hit the market for close to $1.2 million — it has since had a small price chop.

Per the listing held by Cristina Matos of Corcoran, the property is just steps away from the bay beaches and comes with a large heated pool and a new deck, which would have been perfect for entertaining all of Tookes’ Victoria’s Secret Angels friends had she decided to keep the house.

It also boasts manicured grounds, a large front porch, numerous fireplaces and a spacious first floor master suite with cathedral ceilings, but sadly listing images don’t reveal any of her interior design tastes as it is empty inside — perhaps a sign that they never moved in.

If Tookes is looking to upgrade in the property world, she certainly has the capital to do so. She was named by Forbes as one of the highest paid models in the world, earning $4 million in 2016 thanks to lucrative deals with Lancôme and Calvin Klein in addition to her contract with Victoria’s Secret.

And the model, who joined the Victoria’s Secret brand in 2012 and earned her wings in 2015, isn’t the only Angel making New York real estate moves. Adriana Lima is still trying to sell her plush apartment near Central Park after a big price cut, while Elsa Hosk recently parted ways with her TriBeCa penthouse.

A rep for Tookes did not respond to request for comment.