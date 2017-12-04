Fashion Designers' Miami Homes For Sale

New York’s fashion set is packing its designer clothes and gearing up to land in Miami for Art Basel Miami Beach where they will no doubt be staying in some of the city’s most fabulous hotels such as The Setai or renting a sprawling beachfront penthouse.

In case they want to look for something more permanent while they’re there, here are some of the fashion designer’s stylish homes in and around the city that are currently up for grabs — if they have a few million dollars going spare (or $26 million if they want to buy Tommy Hilfiger’s house).

TOMMY HILFIGER

Price: $25.9M

Tommy Hilfiger is selling his colorful Golden Beach, Fla. abode for just a smidge under $26 million after upgrading to a $34 million sprawling Palm Beach mansion.

The fashion designer has certainly put his own stamp — and smell — on the seven-bedroom, three-story oceanfront estate since buying it in 2013 for $17.25 million, with many of the rooms decorated in vibrant candy colors, while several guest bathrooms even feature scratch-and-sniff fruit wallpaper.

He and his wife, Dee Ocleppo, hired celebrated interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and the results can certainly be described as a work of art with a psychedelic red movie theater, a marble floating staircase, a 23-foot custom chandelier, Pop Art-style bedrooms and a bar complete with a vintage style disco ball all the way from Monaco.

Continuing the art theme, Hilfiger’s vast and impressive art collection, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, is displayed throughout the house. Outside there is an infinity pool and spa, surrounded by palm trees, patios and an eye-catching blue and red sculpture.

While it’s still a very expensive house, it is actually now cheaper than when it was originally listed for sale for $27.5 million in February.

MAX AZRIA

Price: $8.9M

In the retail world, a price cut usually helps shift an item off the racks, but fashion veteran Max Azria isn’t following that mantra when it comes to real estate.

After failing to find a buyer for his Miami condo three years ago, the Tunisian-born designer has put it back on the market with a near $2 million price increase despite a struggling high-end housing market in the city.

His apartment on the exclusive Fisher Island first appeared for sale in 2014 at $7 million, but was removed after no buyers bit only to recently resurface with an $8.9 million price tag.

One might assume a renovation is behind the increase, but listing images look identical to when it was last on the market.

The five-bedroom, 5,790-square-foot apartment has white marble floors, large living and dining areas, as well as an impressive deck with views of the city and over Fisher Island to the ocean.

According to property records, the founder of California-based BCBG Max Azria Group LLC and his wife Lubov Azria, who was its creative director, paid $3.4 million for it in 2005.

Azria is also still trying to sell his Holmby Hills mansion known as Maison Du Soleil for $88 million.

RENATO BALESTRA

Price: $4.95M

Over in South Beach, famed Italian couturier Renato Balestra has just put his condo at the Murano Grande building up for sale, asking $4.95 million.

The 93-year-old Rome-based fashion designer paid $1.75 million for the three-bedroom, 2,974-square-foot apartment in 2010. As well as boasting city and ocean views from a large balcony, the split level pad has a large living/dining room for entertaining, an eat in kitchen and marble and wood floors.

The building on Miami Beach Marina, which was built in 2003, has 24 hour security, concierge, a gym, a spa, a restaurant, a pool and a tennis court. Balestra, who has designed clothes for the likes of the Queen of Thailand and the Empress Farah Diba, is not the only notable resident of the building. Music magnate Timbaland once had a place here, but sold it in 2013 for $4.8 million.