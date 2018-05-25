The Hamptons summer season officially kicks off this weekend so almost the entire New York fashion world will be heading east over the next few months to mingle with the same people they see during the rest of the week — but now in flip-flops, shorts and, sometimes, bathing suits.

However, there are a few, including fashion designers Elie Tahari and Carmen Marc Valvo, who are trying to do the opposite and are in fact selling their luxe Hamptons homes.

After a tough winter when brokers struggled to entice would-be buyers to brave the snow and venture out east to view houses, they’ll no doubt be hoping that the coming sunny weather will help them secure some sales.

And they might be in luck as Harald Grant, a top broker at Sotheby’s International Realty, who recently found a buyer for Vince Camuto’s sprawling multimillion-dollar mansion Villa Maria after a decade on and off the market, tells WWD that “things are starting to pick up.”

He doesn’t believe that tax changes will affect the wealthy enclave as its luxury market is made up largely of cash buyers, who don’t need mortgages. “In most cases it’s just ‘I want it. I can afford it. So I’m going to buy it,’” he added.

Here’s our roundup of the fashion set’s homes for sale out East.

Elie Tahari

Price: $44.99M

Of the fashion set’s homes for sale, the most expensive is Elie Tahari’s plush beach house, on the market for a touch under $45 million. That’s almost four times the $12.1 million he and his ex-wife, Rory Tahari, paid for it in 2005.

While this migh sound like a lot of cash for a three-bedroom, 4,500-square-foot home, the Sagaponack pad sits on two-and-a-half acres of oceanfront land in one of the Hamptons’ most desirable pockets and boasts panoramic ocean views.

Features include a second-floor luxe master suite overlooking the ocean, complete with an expansive private sun deck that has its own stairs to the beach.

Elsewhere, a 100-year-old barn has been transformed into a great room, from which two roll-up glass doors lead to a 60-foot lap pool that separates the house from the beach.

The home also comes with a small basketball court, as well as approved plans for expansion, designed by the same architecture firm that recently completed Calvin Klein’s Hamptons oceanfront estate.

Tahari won’t be homeless, though, as he has a choice of at least three apartments in Manhattan. He owns two units at the uber-exclusive 15 Central Park West condominium, as well as a Fifth Avenue penthouse.

Carmen Marc Valvo

Price: $6.95M

At the cheaper end of the scale — if you can consider a near-$7 million house a bargain — is Carmen Marc Valvo’s picturesque Bridgehampton home.

The high-end eveningwear designer’s wisteria-covered five-bedroom house is located at the end of a long, private driveway and sits on around one acre of land on Mecox Bay.

While its interiors have been designed in a stylish mix of neutral colors and wood, it’s the large gunite pool and surrounding grounds framing it that have to be the showstoppers.

A large porch looks out to the waterside heated pool, the house’s private dock and the gardens, which are filled with a koi pond, a fountain and palettes of peonies, hydrangeas, magnolias and wisteria, some of which Valvo draws inspiration from for his designs.

Indeed, he previously told Traditional Home that he would go to Bridgehampton when he really needed to focus on design, describing the traditional-style property as his “refuge from the city.”

There’s also a pool house with a temperature-controlled wine cellar below, as well as a detached two-car garage that comes with a bonus room above.

It’s on the market for $6.95 million, down by more than $1 million when he first put it up for sale last June.

Haro Keledjian

Price: $6.49M

Valvo isn’t the only member of the fashion flock selling in Bridgehampton. Intermix cofounder Haro Keledjian has just listed his stylish home, asking almost $6.5 million.

Keledjian paid $4.65 million for it in 2013 and if the listing images are anything to go by, it looks like he has since undertaken a costly renovation, with every room in the 4,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home having been kitted out in a mixture of clean white walls, luxe fabrics and wooden floors.

With its double-height beamed ceilings covered in spotlights, a wall of glass doors that open out to a covered stone patio and a grand stone fireplace, the bright and airy living room has to be the standout feature of the contemporary barn-style property.

The adjoining dining area, eat-in kitchen and cozy den complete with fireplace also open to the patio, which runs down one side of the house, while a ground-floor bedroom has its own private patio, per the listing.

Upstairs there’s a private spacious master suite with a granite fireplace, a bed attached to a floating wall, a pink accented bathroom, an office and its own private terrace overlooking the grounds.

The outside, meanwhile, has been designed for entertaining, with seating and dining areas situated alongside the heated saltwater gunite pool, while a separate stone patio with pergola can be found by crossing a small bridge.

China Machado

Price: $8.8M

Over in Sag Harbor, the late fashion icon China Machado’s waterfront home is for sale, asking close to $10 million.

Machado bought the North Haven house in the mid-Nineties and hosted her annual “Party for the Roses” there, where her 100 guests gathered each June to view the gardens full of lush pink roses in full bloom.

They no doubt also enjoyed the views over the bay and sunsets thanks to the property’s location on what her daughter, handbag designer Emmanuelle LaSalle, said “feels like its own private peninsula.”

The house was clearly designed to enjoy the ocean views as floor-to-ceiling glass French doors in the conservatory make it feel as if you’re in the middle of the water, while a sprawling wooden deck looks out to the bay.

The interiors of the 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom contemporary, meanwhile, reflect Machado’s creativity, with Chinese lanterns and a zebra-palm tree taking center stage in the conservatory, while her paintings and photographs adorn the walls in a blue-painted den and her murals fill several rooms.

Other features of the arty home that she shared with her second husband, Riccardo Rosa, include a bocce court, a state-of-the-art kitchen, as well as a plush upstairs master suite with its own balcony and a private living room.

Bob Campbell

Price: $40M

Finally, it’s not just houses that are up for sale in the Hamptons as a shoe mogul’s “no expense spared” sprawling horse ranch is up for grabs for $40 million.

Named Campbell Stables after its owner Bob Campbell, chairman and chief executive officer of footwear giant BBC International, whose brands include Cole Haan, the 20-plus acre Bridgehampton horse farm opened its doors in 2014.

As well as a number of well-bred fillies, its paths have also been trodden by a some well-heeled Hamptonites and New York socialites since its grand opening, with Campbell hosting glitzy events at the ranch.

This included a party to celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica Springsteen’s Beach Magazine cover with The Boss himself in attendance, as well as the wedding of his son Seth Campbell to Australian model Elyse Taylor, where guests included the likes of Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel.

But back to the sale in question. The sizable farm comprises 27 stalls, 14 paddocks, three outdoor rings and viewing stands, as well as a 15,000-square-foot indoor ring complete with a second floor viewing lounge.

The grand entrance to the property, meanwhile, boasts two manicured fields with potential for polo, while other amenities include two tack rooms, a veterinarian and manager’s offices and staff housing.

If that’s not enough, there’s also an adjacent 1.44-acre residential lot, with permits in place to build a mansion — in case there’s not already enough of those in the wealthy beach enclave.